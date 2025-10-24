Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Receives $34.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Get Tamboran Resources alerts:

TBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tamboran Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 5.4%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBN. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Tamboran Resources by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 758,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after buying an additional 408,680 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tamboran Resources by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after buying an additional 298,084 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tamboran Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Tamboran Resources by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tamboran Resources by 1,471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period.

Shares of Tamboran Resources stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $461.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.32.

About Tamboran Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.