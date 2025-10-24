Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN) Receives $34.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tamboran Resources Corporation (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.
TBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tamboran Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tamboran Resources
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tamboran Resources Stock Up 5.4%
Shares of Tamboran Resources stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $461.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.32.
About Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tamboran Resources
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Warner Bros. Bidding War Potential: How High Could WBD Shares Go?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Analysts Eye 30% Upside in Netflix After Q3 Earnings Crash
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- O’Reilly Automotive’s Stock Price Uptrend Will Continue in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.