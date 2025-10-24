Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 133.43.

TW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 142 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 136 to GBX 122 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 140 to GBX 145 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd.

LON:TW opened at GBX 108.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.94. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The homebuilder reported GBX 3.20 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Wimpey will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

