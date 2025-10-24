Teck Resources Ltd $TECK Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:TECK opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $51.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

