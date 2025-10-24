Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Financial Survey

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 4.28% 10.69% 7.12% Teladoc Health -8.16% -10.13% -4.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.17 billion 1.44 $54.34 million $0.59 33.05 Teladoc Health $2.57 billion 0.59 -$1.00 billion ($1.19) -7.22

This table compares Progyny and Teladoc Health”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Progyny has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Progyny has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and Teladoc Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 4 5 1 2.70 Teladoc Health 1 11 6 1 2.37

Progyny currently has a consensus target price of $25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 30.48%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $9.97, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Progyny beats Teladoc Health on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

