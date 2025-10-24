Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Terex by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 315,331 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 1,086.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 234,470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188,195 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. Finally, Tema Etfs LLC grew its stake in Terex by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 206,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Up 7.8%

NYSE:TEX opened at $56.96 on Friday. Terex Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

