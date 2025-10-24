Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Shares Up 0% – What’s Next?

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $100.26. 11,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 7,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.24.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23.
Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.0761 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. This is an increase from Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th.
The Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (MMKT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US government money market instruments, particularly overnight repurchase agreements with short-term maturities. The fund aims to balance income, liquidity, and capital preservation.
