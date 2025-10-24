The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 72.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,288,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,695.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 147.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after buying an additional 27,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.34 and a twelve month high of $329.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average of $220.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.47. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $537.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boston Beer from $234.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $249.19.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

