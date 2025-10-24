Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:URAN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Time to Buy?

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:URAN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $46.76. 9,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 8,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

The company has a market cap of $24.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:URAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.22% of Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The Themes Uranium & Nuclear ETF (URAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies from around the world associated with the uranium and nuclear industries. The fund selects and weights companies based on revenue-based thematic scores.

