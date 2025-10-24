Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $13,493,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,958,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,586,180,301.73. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,801,577 shares of company stock valued at $678,643,875. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $182.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

