TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.75. 783,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,511,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TNF Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TNF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04.

TNF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($18.00) EPS for the quarter.

TNF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than addressing the symptoms. Its MYMD-1 is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines.

