Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TORXF shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $49.39.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

