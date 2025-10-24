Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,623 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the average volume of 392 call options.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALEC. BTIG Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Alector and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ALEC

Alector Trading Down 8.7%

ALEC stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Alector had a negative net margin of 142.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the director owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,785.24. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 370.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,495 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.