Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Transat A.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Transat A.T. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE TRZ opened at C$2.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.93 million, a PE ratio of 0.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.32. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

