United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Trading Down 0.9%

About United Utilities Group

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.42.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.