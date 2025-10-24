Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

AMZN stock opened at $221.09 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.