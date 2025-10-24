Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Rogers Corporation $ROG

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rogers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Rogers by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE ROG opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. Rogers Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $114.05.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.75 million. Rogers had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Rogers has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

