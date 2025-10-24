Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,971 FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,055,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,299,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in FormFactor by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,963,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 885,617 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,541,000 after acquiring an additional 749,088 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in FormFactor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,870,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,838,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,873.30. The trade was a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,625.97. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of FormFactor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. B. Riley raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FormFactor Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.84 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.24.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

