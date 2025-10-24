Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,229 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,519,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,065,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $72,800,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 2,072.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 852,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,681,000 after acquiring an additional 813,434 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CAVA Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Read Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.