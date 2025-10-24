Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,833 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 465,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in NMI by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NMI by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NMI Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $36.82 on Friday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.57% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

