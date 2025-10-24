Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 362 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SkyWest by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 478.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,010,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,716.16. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. This represents a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,440,398. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

SkyWest Stock Performance

SKYW stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.86. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

