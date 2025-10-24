Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $374,000 Position in NuScale Power Corporation $SMR

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 23.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 193,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 29.1% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. NuScale Power Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 2.02.

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 221.07%.The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NuScale Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,048,847 shares of company stock valued at $606,761,579 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

