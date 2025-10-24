Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 312.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 251.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 18.74 and a quick ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Rocket Companies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

