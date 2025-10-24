Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) Trading Up 4.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Veea Inc. (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 219,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 400,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veea in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Veea Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Veea

Veea Inc provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks.

Featured Stories

