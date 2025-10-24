Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $63.19 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.