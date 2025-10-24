Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) vs. Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Head to Head Review

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Foundry Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Blue Foundry Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Blue Foundry Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Blue Foundry Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Foundry Bancorp is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp $87.25 million 2.10 -$11.91 million ($0.55) -15.53

Westbury Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Blue Foundry Bancorp -12.49% -3.45% -0.55%

Summary

Blue Foundry Bancorp beats Westbury Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Boiling Springs Bancorp and changed its name to Blue Foundry Bancorp in July 2019. Blue Foundry Bancorp was founded in 1939 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

