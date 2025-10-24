Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 24.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $15.95 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 616.0%. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

