Wormser Freres Gestion Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wormser Freres Gestion decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 6.7% of Wormser Freres Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wormser Freres Gestion’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $221.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock worth $21,765,202 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.94.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

