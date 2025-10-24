Xerox Holdings Co. $XRX Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 2,035.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,682,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,574 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Xerox by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,246,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,196,200 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $4,765,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xerox by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 953,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 741,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XRX opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $437.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -0.87%.

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 29,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $116,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,986.80. This represents a 100.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Xerox in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

