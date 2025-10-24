Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,255 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth $45,207,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 129.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,572,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 4,835,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 6,539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,841,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 2,798,758 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at $14,260,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at $7,926,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.85. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

