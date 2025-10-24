Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its position in Gold Fields by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 53.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Gold Fields by 672.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Investec downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

NYSE GFI opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.3993 per share. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 130.0%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

