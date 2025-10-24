Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,570 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after buying an additional 2,842,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 111.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,815 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ASE Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 233,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,569,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

