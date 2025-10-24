Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 195 Shares of CGI Group, Inc. $GIB

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group, Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in CGI Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 34,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of CGI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGI Group stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. CGI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CGI Group ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.01%.CGI Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from CGI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CGI Group’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIB shares. TD Securities upgraded CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on CGI Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on CGI Group from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

