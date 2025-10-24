Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in HCI Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in HCI Group by 250.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.51. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $207.72.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

