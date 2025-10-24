Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,715 Shares of Vale S.A. $VALE

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 98.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Vale to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Vale Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE VALE opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%. Research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a yield of 740.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.35%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.