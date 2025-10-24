Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Tenaris S.A. $TS

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Tenaris alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tenaris by 169.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Tenaris by 52.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of TS opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.33. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 17.02%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tenaris

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.