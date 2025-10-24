Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 138,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 18.1% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 150.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

In other news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $363,555.50. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insteel Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $30.82 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $41.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $598.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

