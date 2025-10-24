Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,577 Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

PENG opened at $21.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 2.20. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Penguin Solutions Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

