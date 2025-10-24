Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,617 Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 38.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Futu to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Futu stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $199.86.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

