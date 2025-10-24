Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Banco De Chile $BCH

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Banco De Chile by 823.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco De Chile by 1,355.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 11.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCH opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.26. Banco De Chile has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $33.45.

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Banco De Chile had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 32.62%.The firm had revenue of $801.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco De Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

