Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ellington Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,899,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.4%

EFC stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 46.78, a current ratio of 46.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,161.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Ronald I. Simon bought 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $75,176.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The trade was a 7.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

