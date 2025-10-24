Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Prudential Public alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Public by 182.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Public in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Prudential Public Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 117.0%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Public

Prudential Public Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.