Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 59.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:AMN opened at $19.92 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 10.75%.The business had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.