Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 229,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.20. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.21%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

