Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 126 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 267.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $1,618,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 1.8%

AMR opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 0.94. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.41 and a 12 month high of $255.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,162. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,618,183.16. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

