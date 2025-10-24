Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 173.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $163.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $149.47 and a 12-month high of $218.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.64.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

