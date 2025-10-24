Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,525 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. $TAK

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 202,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

