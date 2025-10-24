Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 953 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 213.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Capmk lowered Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,465,376. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $105,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 86,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,484. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $1,781,550. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.65%.The firm had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

