Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on STM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.06.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 13.0%

STM opened at $25.32 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

