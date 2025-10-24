Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 219,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $10,551,213.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,014,737.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock valued at $202,904,731. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.97.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $156.59 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.41, a P/E/G ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

