Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. $NTES

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NetEase alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Arete raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.30.

NetEase Stock Up 1.4%

NTES opened at $147.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.48. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.88 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

NetEase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

NetEase Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.